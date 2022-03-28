Adamson coach Nash Racela. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- A disappointing loss to National University (NU) will ultimately be beneficial to the Adamson University Soaring Falcons as they progress in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

This, according to head coach Nash Racela, who said there were "many learnings" that the young Falcons can take away from their 71-69 defeat to the Bulldogs last Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Soaring Falcons trailed by 14 points but made a furious comeback in the fourth quarter behind the shot-making of veteran guard Jerom Lastimosa. They came within two points late, but Ricky Peromingan bricked two charities that could have tied the game.

"So many learnings for us," said Racela. "I think that the players that we have now are more into experiential learning. So, hindi enough 'yung lagi mo lang pino-point out, pinapakita."

"I think this experience today really helped them. And my hope as a coach is that moving forward, since they now see the mistakes and they experienced it, moving forward they can really correct the things that we've been emphasizing," he added.

Adamson got 20 points from Didat Hanapi, while Lastimosa scored 11 of his 18 points in the final quarter. Joem Sabandal also had 11 points, and Lenda Dounga put up 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Defensively, they limited the Bulldogs to just 32.9% from the field. But the Soaring Falcons left plenty of points on the board as they went 13-of-28 from the free throw line.

"There's a level of expectation that we have, especially from the guards that we have," said Racela. "Again, ang daming bagay na kailangan nila i-correct."

He pointed specifically to Lastimosa, who struggled with foul trouble throughout the game, hampering the Adamson offense. Racela noted that they need the veteran on the floor, as he is now "the main player" for the Falcons.

For players such as Sabandal, Racela is looking for consistency.

"There were moments that he was shining," he said of Sabandal. "But, what we're looking for, actually, is consistency."

"You can't just have your moments during the game. If you give me stability, then that's the kind of moment that we want from them," he added.

The Soaring Falcons will look to bounce back against University of the East on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.