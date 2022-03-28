USA's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring a goal during US Men’s National Team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier vs. Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on March 27, 2022. Chandan Khanna, AFP

ORLANDO -- Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick as the United States thrashed Panama 5-1 on Sunday to all-but guarantee their qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Pulisic scored a pair of first-half penalties –- both given against Panama captain Anibal Godoy -– before completing his treble with a virtuoso goal in the second half to leave the US with one foot in this year's finals in Qatar.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola scored the other goals for the US in a victory at Orlando's Exploria Stadium that ended Panama's hopes of qualifying from the CONCACAF region.

The win means the United States need only avoid a catastrophically heavy defeat in their final game against Costa Rica on Wednesday to qualify automatically.

The United States have 25 points from 13 matches, while Costa Rica are three points behind following their win over El Salvador earlier Sunday.

With the US possessing a vastly superior goal difference, Costa Rica would need to win by six goals to snatch one of the three automatic qualifying berths on offer for teams from Central America, North America and the Caribbean.

Sunday's rout exorcised the ghost of the USA's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Five years ago, a teenage Pulisic had been left in tears after the USA were beaten by Trinidad and Tobago in their final game to miss out on qualification.

But on Sunday, the US captain left the field to a standing ovation as he was substituted in the 71st minute after scoring the goals that virtually guarantee a World Cup place.

After a nervy start, the US gradually started to get on top and Pulisic went close early on with a blocked shot.

The breakthrough came after a quarter of an hour when Panama skipper Godoy shoved US defender Walker Zimmerman to the ground as they contested a corner.

Play continued but VAR intervened and footage clearly showed Godoy grabbing Zimmerman around the neck before bundling the Nashville SC defender to the floor.

Pulisic stepped up to hammer home the penalty past Luis Meija and the US were on their way.

The US doubled their tally in the 23rd minute. Pulisic moved into space before passing to Fulham's Antonee Robinson on the edge of the area.

Robinson's inviting cross was met with a superb glancing header from Arriola, which flew into the top corner for 2-0.

The goals continued four minutes later with another well-worked move. Fullback Shaq Moore crossed from the right, Arriola helped the ball on and Colombian-born FC Dallas striker Ferreira was on hand to tuck away the finish.

A miserable first half for Panama got even worse on the stroke of half-time when Godoy conceded his second penalty.

This time, the Panama captain manhandled Miles Robinson in the box and referee Ivan Barton had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Pulisic once again stepped up, this time blasting his spotkick the other way to make it 4-0 as Panama's bench erupted in fury.

The US dominated in the early part of the second half before Pulisic made it 5-0 in the 66th minute.

De La Torre and Robinson combined to feed Pulisic, whose first touch took him clear of the covering Fidel Escobar before another flick bamboozled Andres Andrade and the US skipper made no mistake for the finish for 5-0.

Godoy scored a late consolation for Panama in the 86th minute.

