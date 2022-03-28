Ginebra guard LA Tenorio takes a jump shot against NLEX in their PBA Governors Cup semifinals game. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone wants LA Tenorio to move forward after the veteran guard committed uncharacteristic blunders in crunch time of their game against the NLEX Road Warriors on Sunday night.

The Gin Kings were aiming for a 3-0 sweep of NLEX in their best-of-5 semifinals series in the PBA Governors' Cup, but instead absorbed a shock 86-85 defeat.

A brutal turnover by Tenorio with 7.4 seconds to go allowed NLEX import Cameron Clark to score the go-ahead layup, and he completed the three-point play after being fouled by Ginebra's Justin Brownlee. With no timeouts left, Tenorio went the length of the floor after Clark's free throw and was allowed by the Road Warriors to waltz in for the layup at the buzzer.

Speaking to reporters at the Mall of Asia Arena, Tenorio admitted that he was unaware of the score -- something that he knew is uncharacteristic of him as a veteran.

"Na-disorient ako sa turnover ko," said Tenorio, as quoted by Tiebreaker Times. "I forgot eh. Kaya 'di ko na nakita 'yung scoreboard. It's very unusual for me. Masyado ako na-ano sa turnover ko na napasa ko kay Brownlee."

"'Yun nga mali ko. 'Di ko na tiningnan scoreboard. Habang nagfe-free throw si Clark, ang nasa isip ko, 'Get the ball and get something out of it.' 'Di ko na naisip na tatlo pala 'yung lamang. Wala talagang idea," he added.

"Nawala sa isip ko and wala kaming timeouts. It's very unusual for me to do that — most especially, in that kind of situation."

Tenorio had 10 points and nine assists in the loss.

Cone said after the game that Tenorio could be forgiven for the mistake, and that the veteran guard -- and the entire team -- should instead look ahead to Wednesday's Game 4.

"LA has won so many games for us. He's gonna get a bye on this one, that's not a problem," said Cone, as per Tiebreaker Times. "The key for him is just moving on — put it away and move on, That's what we all gotta do. We gotta put it away and move on."

But Tenorio himself said this would be easier said than done.

"It's gonna be hard for me," he said. "I'm gonna admit that it's not gonna be easy for me to let this, parang, incident go. As one of the vets in the team, I cannot deal with this. I have to battle. Kailangan kong labanan sarili ko, starting with tomorrow sa practice."

Ginebra can secure a finals spot on Wednesday's Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum.