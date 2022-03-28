Arellano's Justin Arana (15) suffered an injury against San Sebastian. NCAA/GMA Photos.

MANILA, Philippines -- Arellano University big man Justin Arana has suffered a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

The injury will rule Arana out of the rest of the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

He suffered the injury with 1:47 to play in the Chiefs' game against San Sebastian College on Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Arana had 16 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks in over 35 minutes of playing time before suffering the injury. The Chiefs went on to win, 65-63.

Despite the setback, Arana still expected to join the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.