The UP Fighting Maroons will be supported by Converge ICT Solutions Inc. for Seasons 84 and 85. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has inked a multi-season deal with the University of the Philippines (UP) men's basketball team heading into the 84th season of the UAAP.

Converge ICT started supporting the UPMBT in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and just recently entered the PBA after purchasing the Alaska franchise.

"Given the caliber and talent of these young guys under Coach Goldwin [Monteverde], I expect no less than a Final 4 finish," Converge ICT founder and chief executive Dennis Anthony Uy said in a statement.

"Converge believes the Fighting Maroons are a strong and talented team that embodies UP’s tradition of honor and excellence on and off the court – values that we also strive for at Converge," he added.

"This is why we decided to continue our partnership with the team for UAAP Seasons 84 and 85. This partnership goes beyond the court."

Besides support for the basketball team, the telecommunication service provider supplied free internet connection to UP’s varsity student-athletes and other UP students who transitioned to remote learning because of the pandemic.



"We are truly grateful to Converge for their faith in us and for all the support they’ve given to the team and the UP community throughout these challenging times," UPMBT team manager Atty. Agaton Uvero said.

"This is only the beginning of a strong connection between the Fighting Maroons and Converge. Together we will do great things," he added.

The Fighting Maroons opened their campaign in the UAAP last Saturday with a 90-81 loss to defending champion Ateneo de Manila University.