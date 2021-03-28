PBA: Andre Paras vows full commitment to basketball career

Andre Paras in action for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After his dream of being drafted into the PBA came true, Andre Paras says he is ready to make a full commitment to basketball.

Paras, son of Philippine basketball legend Benjie, was selected in the third round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft last March 14 by the Blackwater Bossing. He has since come to a verbal agreement with the team regarding a deal, but has yet to sign a formal contract.

"It's still surreal," Paras said Saturday, in an appearance on "The Chasedown," on getting drafted to the PBA.

"It's obviously been my dream to play in the pros, and it's finally here. I'm very thankful, because you know, I know Blackwater is an amazing organization, and I'm very thankful they gave me my home here in the PBA," he added.

"I hope to do them right, get to prove to them that I deserve to be with them."

Even as he made a name for himself in the show business, Paras still pursued his basketball dream through the PBA D-League, where he played for AMA Online Education. There, he established himself as a hard-working forward who was capable of putting up double-doubles.

Paras averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game when he last played in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

Also a host and a model, the 25-year-old Paras says he will be focused on his basketball career for now.

"The reason why I did join the draft is because I wanna give my 100% commitment and dedication to the sport," Paras explained.

"I still have a passion for entertainment. But for the people watching, I do have to put that aside for now," he added. "Maybe, I might have to do some guestings, if time will allow. But for now, my 100% commitment will be with basketball."

When asked if his contract will be structured to allow guestings and showbiz appearances, Paras admitted that he is unsure "how the contract will look like."

"But, whatever happens, basketball will be my priority," he stressed. "Committed talaga ako sa basketball."

"If there is time, if it's safe and allowed, why not? Because you know, kahit papaano, I'm still allowed to do what I love. But if it's not, it's okay," he added. "Whatever happens, at the end of the day, I'm not gonna force anything."

"Basta basketball is my priority, and it's gonna be with Blackwater talaga."

Paras joins a Blackwater team that is trying to improve upon a two-win campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, wherein they fell apart after a promising start.

The Bossing lost a crucial member of their frontcourt in Mac Belo in a trade with Meralco in the offseason, but added point guard Baser Amer and veteran forward Kelly Nabong to the roster.

"If these guys want me, there's something they want from me, and I have to prove it to them and show them my gratitude," Paras said of the franchise.

"When my name was chosen, I knew they needed something from me. It could be defense or whatever; maybe they knew how I played. I'm very excited kasi I'll be able to play basketball with these guys."



