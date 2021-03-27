Mobile Legends: Bren remain winless; Blacklist bring win streak to 3 in MPL7

MANILA - Bren Esports are left winless after a come-from-behind victory by Aura PH, while Blacklist International extended its win streak to 3 with a victory over Laus Playbook Esports in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippine League-Season 7 face-offs held Saturday.

Defending champs Bren succumbed to a newly-minted Aura PH in a 2-1 come from behind match-up, while Blacklist International made quick work of league newbies Laus Playbook with a 2-0 sweep.

Bren was at an advantage early in the first game, leading in terms of gold swing, even taking down the turtle twice, also getting a “maniac” - the 2nd in the season - thanks to KarlTzy’s Benedetta.

Around 15 minutes into Game 1, Aura PH was able to hold the line, but in a shocking turn of events, a siege minion remained untouched, creeping through and eventually damaging the base, sealing the set in favor of the world champions.

Aura banked on aggression and rotation to start game 2, quickly getting a wide gold swing and a good kill gap. Among the notable plays is Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz drawing an ambush kill, picking off 2 of Bren’s players and allowing Jaymark "LORD “HADESS” Lazaro Granger to get the mega kill.

Aura eventually made quick work of Bren in game 3 to hand them their third straight loss.

'ERRORS, MISCOMMUNICATION'

In a virtual press conference, Bren Esports coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro admitted that errors and miscommunication plagued the team’s performance, particularly in their losses in the second game, and in the clincher set, describing it as a “snowball” effect.

“Nothing special for us. We’re trying to up our games, unfortunately we came up short due to a lot of mistakes today. We are on the process na ayusin yung mindset ng players, (of fixing the mindset of our players),” Glindro said.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International made quick work of Laus Playbook Esports, 2-0 which had four of its players isolated from their bootcamp. Laus Playbook had to isolate some of its players in previous games, as part of health precautions.

Blacklist International banked on Mark “ESON” Gerardo’s Diggie, whose handy “feeding strategy” allowed the group leaders to eventually take game 1.

Diggie’s passive skill allows him to cast spells even after dying in-game - making him a “ban favorite” in professional games.

Edward “Edward” Dapadap also notched a “maniac” of with his own Benedetta — the third for the season.

Blacklist International wiped out league newcomers in Game 2 in a 13 minute blowout.

The win keeps Blacklist International on top of Group B with 8 points. Aura PH leads group A with 5 points.

Bren meanwhile sit third in Group A with 2 points, while Laus Playbook are last in Group B

LINE-UP:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Nowee “Ryota” Macasa, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Erwin “Yakou” Magno, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor,

AURA PH - Christian Provido "Rafflesia" Fajura, Allen Jedric "Greed_" O. Baloy, Ashley Marco "Killuash" Dungo Cruz, Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz, Frederic Benedict "Bennyqt" A. Gonzales, Jaymark Aaron "Lord Hadess" Tomas Lazaro

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno