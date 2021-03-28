Knott starts Olympic charge with second place finish in Texas

Kristina Knott's campaign to make it to the Tokyo Olympics got off to a solid start on Saturday, as she came in second place in the 100-meter event in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Knott clocked in at 11.54 seconds at the Mike A. Myers Stadium, just behind Kiara Parker (11.20s). In third place was Crystal Manning (12.52s).

The FIlipino-American sprinter will reportedly compete in five tournaments in a bid to reach the qualifying standard for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Her time of 11.54s is well off her record of 11.27s set in August 2020 in Iowa, which broke Lydia de Vega's 33-year-old national record in the century dash.

The Olympic qualifying standard for the 100m is 11.15s.

Knott also hopes to qualify for the 200m, which has a standard mark of 22.80s. She holds the Philippine record for the event, having clocked 23.01s during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.