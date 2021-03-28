Karate: Junna Tsukii bags gold in Serbia tilt

After an early exit in the Karate 1 Premier League, Fil-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii rebounded with a fine performance in a tournament in Serbia.

Tsukii secured the gold medal in the Golden Belt Tournament in Serbia, boosting her chances of securing a spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

This triumph comes after Tsukii exited the Premier League in the first round, having lost to Yorgelis Salazar of Venezuela, 5-1.

"I'm very happy to be able to (fight) with the top players in this time," Tsukii said on Facebook after her triumph.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Serbian Karate Federation and to Roksanda sensei for giving us such a wonderful opportunity," she added. "Let's move on to take advantage of this experience."

Tsukii, 30, will try to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics via the world qualifier in Paris this June.

Also seeking to make it to Tokyo are Jamie Lim and Joan Orbon, who are currently training with the national team in Istanbul.