3x3: Lanete fourth in shootout, Amsterdam Talent&Pro rule Doha Masters

Chico Lanete of Manila Chooks TM competes in the Shoot-Out of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. FIBA.basketball

After topping the qualifiers, veteran Filipino cager Chico Lanete fell short in the finals of the Shoot-Out in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters, late Saturday night at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex in Doha.

Lanete, who at 41 was the oldest player in the tournament, finished last in a field of four after scoring seven points in the finals.

Darius Tarvydas of Lithuania's Sakiai Gulbele won the event with 13 points, followed by Steve Sir of Edmonton (12 points) and Dejan Majstorovic of Ub (11 points).

Meanwhile, Amsterdam Talent&Pro earned a breakthrough championship, defeating four-time World Tour winners Novi Sad of Serbia, 21-19, in a thrilling final.

Maksim Kovacevic drilled the game-winning two-pointer with just a few seconds to go, completing a 13-point performance that gave Amsterdam Talent&Pro their first-ever title on the World Tour.

Amsterdam Talent&Pro's Arvin Slagter emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the event after topping all scorers with 35 points.

Dusan Bulut, the top 3x3 player in the world, managed to lead a new-look Novi Sad squad all the way to the final. New addition Strahinja Milosevic led his squad in scoring in Doha with 31 points.

Manila Chooks TM finished in 13th place, having failed to make it out of the qualifying draw despite a thrilling triumph over home team Doha last Friday.

Aside from Lanete, the team featured Zachy Huang, Mac Tallo, and Dennis Santos.

Piotr 'Grabo' Grabowski of Poland won the Elite Air Dunk Contest.

