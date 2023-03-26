UAAP tennis: Ateneo shuts out Adamson to open 2nd round

Jed Olivares in action for Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University opened the second round by sweeping Adamson University, 5-0, to strengthen its grip on second spot in the UAAP Season 85 men's tennis tournament at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

Jed Olivares opened the tie with a 6-0, 6-0 smothering of Jerald Delos Santos before the duo of JJ Llavore and Mik Balce turned back Ramon Bentillo and Jefrey Burgos in a reversal, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Blue Eagle Nio Tria secured the win with a 6-1, 6-0 beatdown of Soaring Falcon Cateo Jayme in the second singles match to improve Ateneo's mark to 6-1 while dropping Adamson to 0-7.

Chester Tiongson and Stef Gurria then had to dig deep to outlast Reymoses Amba and Junel Canal, 6-2, 7-5, before Gab Tiamson finished the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Emmanuel Pedrosa.

National University also scored a 5-0 triumph over University of the Philippines to win its second straight tie at 4-3 while the latter slipped to 2-5.

Bulldog Jules Lazaro needed to weather strong opposition from Fighting Maroon Janus Ringia in the first set, 7-6, before running away with it in the second, 6-0, in the second singles matchup that sealed the win for NU.

University of the East rounded out the day of sweeps on the men's side, silencing De La Salle University for a 5-2 record while tripping the Green Tennisters to 1-6.

Red Warriors Stephen Guia and Rastly Baje fell in the second set but were able to fight back in the third against EJ Geluz and Leyton Portin, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, before Marc Suson iced the match in the second singles.

In the women's side, University of Santo Tomas avenged its first round loss to Ateneo, 4-1, to knot UP at second spot with 3-2 slates.

Patricia Lim followed up on her teammates' two wins in the first singles and first doubles matches to seal the win against Blue Eagle Gabby Sandejas, 6-1, 6-0.

Ateneo's second doubles of Mariam Garsin and Melanie Dizon scored its only win in the tie but with the UST victory already in the bag, beating Nicole Bautista and Abby Singcol, 6-0, 6-1.

The Fighting Maroons started the day with a 5-0 romp of winless La Salle.

Rachel Velez fended off Maikee Vicencio in the first singles, 7-6, 6-3 before UP just cruised through the tie.