NBA: LeBron returns to action after 13-game absence

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) gestures to a teammate during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES, United States - LeBron James, who missed the past 13 NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers with a tendon injury in his right foot, was reactivated on Sunday.

James was available for the Lakers' home game against the Chicago Bulls after testing his foot, the club saying the 38-year-old forward would come off the bench in the contest.

The only other time James has been a reserve in his 20-year NBA career was in 2007 when he played for Cleveland.

The Lakers went 8-5 without James to reach 37-37 and stand eighth in the Western Conference with the same record as number seven Minnesota and number nine New Orleans in the fight for play-in post-season positions.

James, who last played on February 26, has missed 27 games this season due to injury, matching the most of any campaign in his career.

James, who last month became the NBA's all-time scoring leader, leads the Lakers with an average of 29.5 points a game this season.

js/jc

© Agence France-Presse