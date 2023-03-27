Action between Creamline and PetroGazz in Game 1 of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses acknowledged that the breaks did not go their way in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference finals but stressed that there were other issues that led to their loss.

The Cool Smashers fell in four sets to Petro Gazz on Sunday night, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, and are now on the brink of ceding their crown to their rivals.

"Kapag ganoon 'yung labanan, 'pag napunta sa 'yo 'yung break, eh 'di okay. Kung hindi mapunta 'yung break, so talagang talo ka. Hindi naman doon 'yung issue kung bakit [kami] natalo … Nagkamali lang talaga kami doon," said Meneses after the game.

Creamline committed 22 errors in the match, a handful of which came at the costliest times. In the pivotal third set, they were called for a net touch in the final rally that sealed a 2-1 lead for Petro Gazz. In Set 4, Michele Gumabao threw away her serve to give the Gazz Angels match point, 24-21.

Although they won the next three rallies, Creamline was again called for a net touch in the last rally to give away the match-winner to Petro Gazz. The point was called after a challenge called by coach Oliver Almadro.

"Accept naman namin 'yung sa challenge, kasi nakita namin," said Meneses.

More than the breaks of the game, Meneses believes that their own lapses and errors were to blame for the defeat. The top attacking team in the PVL, Creamline struggled to put the ball away in Game 1 while also dealing with issues in their passing. A handful of their players also threw away points at the service line.

"'Yung breaks of the game naman, hindi natin masasabi. Pero sabi ko nga, hindi kami natalo dahil doon. Marami kaming lapses, marami kaming errors," Meneses stressed.

"Nagbigay kami ng maraming errors. 'Yun 'yung No. 1 -- basic errors, serve, touch the net. Siguro, maa-adjust namin 'yung mga ganoong error," he also said.

The Cool Smashers have just one day to recover from the defeat and turn their focus on Game 2, set for Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meneses said mentality will be the key for the Cool Smashers as they hope to force a deciding game against Petro Gazz.

"Ang mindset, dapat malakas 'yung mindset for [Tuesday]. Kailangan namin mas gumalaw ng tama, at gustong manalo. Kasi 'yung Petro Gazz, grabe. Superb 'yung laro nila ngayon," he acknowledged.

"Malakas naman 'yung mind and mga puso ng players namin. I hope makabawi sa Tuesday."