B.League: Ravena helps Shiga win third straight game

Sotto's Dragonflies, Thirdy's San-En also triumphant

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes have now won three games in a row. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes extended their winning streak to three games after pulling away for a 93-68 rout of the Sunrockers Shibuya on Sunday at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

It's the longest winning streak of the 2022-23 B.League season for the Lakes, who are now 9-36.

Ravena finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds along wiht five assists and two steals in a 30-minute stint for Shiga. He had just one turnover in the game.

The Lakes took full control of the game in the third quarter, building a 65-52 lead heading into the final period. Kai Toews provided 21 points and nine assists, while Kelvin Martin also had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Also emerging triumphant on Sunday were Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who took a 94-77 win over the Toyama Grouses at the Kurobe City Sports Center.

Sotto finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes as Hiroshima improved to 33-12 in the season.

After settling for a 35-31 lead at the half, the Dragonflies out-scored Toyama, 29-15, in the pivotal third quarter to break the game open.

Naoto Tsuji and Dwayne Evans II each had 17 points for Hiroshima, which torched Toyama with their 53.4% shooting from the field. The Dragonflies made 13 of their 25 three-pointers in the game.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix won over the Utsunomiya Brex in a low-scoring affair, 59-56, at the Nikkan Arena Tochigi Main Arena.

Ravena was instrumental in the win, coming away with the key steal for the transition layup that put the NeoPhoenix ahead for good, 57-55, with just 33.6 seconds to play.

Two free throws by Kazuki Hosokawa iced the game for San-En, as the Brex's Yusuke Endo misfired on a potential game-tying three-pointer in their last possession.

Ravena finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the win that hiked San-En's record to 18-27. It also snapped a five-game losing streak for the NeoPhoenix.

Dwight Ramos and Levanga Hokkaido came away with a 73-70 triumph over Alvark Tokyo at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Ramos had just three points in the game but his split at the line with 11 seconds left pegged the final score. Alvark's Sebastian Saiz bricked a three-pointer as time expired.

Levanga now has a 13-32 record in the season.

Carl Tamayo went scoreless in a three-minute stint but the Ryukyu Golden Kings still notched a 75-70 win over the Sendai 89ers. Josh Duncan led the way for the Kings with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Ryukyu is now 36-9 in the tournament.

Ray Parks Jr. remained at the sidelines in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 94-58 demolition of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Dolphins Arena.

Despite their personnel woes, the Dolphins have won five straight games and their 32-13 record keeps them in the playoff hunt.

A 20-point performance from Matthew Wright wasn't enough as Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 92-89, at the Tottori Prefectural Gymnasium.

Kyoto has now lost six straight games for a 16-29 slate.