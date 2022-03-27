Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics snapped a three-match losing streak in Japan's V.League after sweeping the Okayama Seagulls on Sunday at the Sanyo Fureai Park.

Santiago had eight points on five attacks and three blocks, as the Ageo Medics completed a 25-12, 25-17, 28-26 victory in an hour and 22 minutes.

Yuka Sato led Saitama with 18 points, and Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira contributed 17 points on 12 kills, three aces, and two blocks.

The Ageo Medics won the first two frames comfortably but Okayama rallied in the third in a bid to extend the match. Saitama got clutch hits from Santiago and Mami Uchiseto to secure the win, with the third set lasting 33 minutes.

Saitama now has a 17-13 record in the V.League, putting them in sixth place in the league table. Okayama dropped to 12-19.

Amika Saiki had 15 points, all on attacks, for the Seagulls.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics play again on Wednesday, March 30, against the Toray Arrows.

