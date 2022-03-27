The Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler celebrate their big win against VC Nagano. Photo courtesy of the Weisse Adler.

Bryan Bagunas simply refused to let Oita Miyoshi lose in its last classification phase game in the V.League.

The former National University star exploded for 42 points in a hard-earned 20-25, 25-19, 30-32, 25-21, 15-13 victory for the Weisse Adler against VC Nagano.

It took two hours and eight minutes for the visiting Oita Miyoshi to wrap up the victory on Sunday afternoon at the Yumex Arena.

Bagunas, shifting to the opposite hitter role, had 36 kills, three aces, and three kill blocks in their win, as he outdueled VC Nagano's Rivan Nurmulki who had 24 points to his name.

The Weisse Adler were on the brink of a 2-1 lead as they reached set point, 24-21, in the third frame. But their errors, as well as Nagano's net defense, allowed the Tridents to force an extension.

With Bagunas and Rivan exchanging hits, Nagano reached set point, 31-30, on a quick hit by Hiromasa Miwa. A block by Rivan on Bagunas completed the comeback for the Tridents.

Oita averted a similar meltdown in the fourth set, then showed better composure down the stretch of the fifth against Nagano. An attack error by Kota Ikeda put the Weisse Adler at match point, 14-12, before he made up for his error with a kill that briefly kept the Tridents' hopes alive.

A soft drop by Shodai Abe was enough for the Weisse Adler, however, as Nagano mishandled the second ball to end the match.

The Weisse Adler ended the classification phase with 6 wins and 30 defeats, putting them in ninth place in the league table. The Tridents are in 10th place with a 5-31 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, FC Tokyo absorbed a 21-25, 12-25, 24-26 defeat to the Panasonic Thunders, also on Sunday at the Machida City Gymnasium.

Marck Espejo again played sparingly, scoring three points in two sets as he only attempted six hits.

FC Tokyo, playing in its last season in the V.League, dropped to 9-24 ahead of Wednesday's match against Sakai.