FEU's RJ Abarrientos (3) had a team-high 18 points in their rout of UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University coach Olsen Racela saw no reason to be surprised by RJ Abarrientos' superb performance in his much-anticipated UAAP debut for the Tamaraws on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 22-year-old Abarrientos led FEU in scoring, putting up 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting along with five rebounds and two assists in a 76-51 rout of the University of Santo Tomas.

He tallied half of his total in a second quarter flurry that saw the Tams outscore the Growling Tigers, 25-9, for a comfortable advantage that they would never relinquish.

"Surprised sa nilaro ni Rhon Jay, hinde," Racela said without hesitation after they opened their UAAP Season 84 campaign on a triumphant note.

"I'm sure, lahat naman kayo hindi surprised, alam niyo na lahat kung ano ang kayang laruin ni Rhon Jay," he added. "Nakita na ng buong Pilipinas 'yun eh."

Even before he debuted for FEU's senior team, Abarrientos had already showcased his talent at a continental and global stage.

He was called up by Tab Baldwin to the Gilas Pilipinas squad that competed in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. Playing in all three games in the June 2021 window, Abarrientos averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

The speedy guard also joined Gilas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, where he tallied 7.5 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in two games against the host country and the Dominican Republic.

Abarrientos, the nephew of Philippine basketball legend Johnny Abarrientos, said that his stint with the national team had been crucial for his development as a player.

"'Yung experience and being a vocal leader sa Gilas, 'yun ang isa sa mga nadala ko dito sa FEU," he said.

The young guard noted that while he is technically a rookie in the collegiate level, he already has experience in international basketball where the intensity and skill level is higher.

"So marami akong na-adapt, hindi lang sa sarili ko, sa mga coaches na andoon. Sa program na binigay ng Gilas sa amin, siguro halos lahat ng players, nag-grow doon sa team na 'yun," said Abarrientos.

"'Yung mga ina-apply ko ngayon sa team ko, siguro 'yun na siguro 'yung RJ na ginamit ko noong naglaro ako sa Gilas," he added.

For Racela, it is crucial that Abarrientos continues to work on his game and improve, noting that his young star "needs to work on a lot of things."

"And he knows that," the coach added. "Kinausap ko na siya kanina during the game."

"Marami pa kaming kailangan trabahuhin, and dapat hindi kami makuntento, sabi nga ni Coach O," said Abarrientos. "Tuloy-tuloy lang. After nitong game namin, babalik kami sa dorm para mag-trabaho ulit."

