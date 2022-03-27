The slump continues for Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars. (c) B.LEAGUE



The Shiga Lakestars suffered a tenth consecutive defeat in the 2021-22 B.League season, falling to the Utsunomiya Brex 86-59 on Sunday afternoon at the Brex Arena.

Utsunomiya recovered from a slow start that saw them trail 13-8, and exploded for 30 points in the second period to seize control of the contest. The Lakestars could not recover and scored just eight points in the third period, as the host team pulled away for good.

Kiefer Ravena was held to 10 points and two assists in 30 minutes. Novar Gadson (14) points and Sean O'Mara (13) both reached double-digits for the Lakestars, but they shot just 39% from the field in the game.

Utsunomiya led by as much as 32 points, 86-54, with a minute to play in the game. Josh Scott paced the team with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakestars now have a 10-30 win-loss record. They play the Gunma Crane Thunders on Wednesday.

The San-En NeoPhoenix were on the losing end against the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 88-80, also on Sunday at the Hamamatsu Arena.

A 13-4 blast in the third quarter allowed Shimane to take control, 54-45, and the NeoPhoenix would be unable to recover. San-En got within three points early in the fourth period off a Robert Carter triple, 69-66, but Seiya Ando and Nick Kay anchored an 8-0 run to give the Magic a comfortable 77-66 lead with five minutes left.

Thirdy Ravena came off the bench to score 10 points along with four rebounds and two assists for San-En. Elias Harris finished with 21 points, and Carter had 17 points and 11 boards.

Kay had 24 points, and Ando put up 21 for the Magic. Perrin Buford had 17 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

The NeoPhoenix have now lost back-to-back games.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses absorbed an 85-69 defeat against Osaka Evessa at the Ookini Arena Maishima.

Ramos had 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in a losing effort. The Grouses have now lost seven straight games.

Javi Gomez de Liano played just 34 seconds in Ibaraki's 94-78 rout of the Sunrockers Shibuya, Sunday at the Tsukuba Capio Arena.

The former University of the Philippines star scored two points off free throws as Ibaraki recovered from an 85-76 loss to the Sunrockers on Saturday.

Chehales Tapscott led the Robots with 34 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.