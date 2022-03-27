Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons placed second in the elite division. Photo courtesy of Rebisco Volleyball.

The tandem of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons emerged as silver medalists in the women's elite division of the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour, Sunday at the Coolangatta Beach in Queensland.

Pons and Rondina fell to the Australian pair of Nikki Laird and Phoebe Bell, 18-21, 12-21, in the gold medal match.

It was a superb run for the veteran pair, who placed third in Pool C but improved as the competition progressed. They took down Australia's Jasmine Fleming and Britt Kendall in the semis, 21-13, 17-21, 15-10, to book their spot in the finals.

UPDATE: SISIPONS GOT SILVER! ELITE DIVISION! 🥈🇵🇭



Shout out to our Silver Medalist Sand Power-Duo, Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons for a great rally against Team Australia!



Congratulations! We are so proud of you! #RebiscoVolleyballPH #SAMBANSA#TeamRebisco pic.twitter.com/DkrWvdtrj6 — Rebisco Volleyball PH (@RebiscoVBallPH) March 27, 2022

The tournament is part of the national team's build-up to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May. There, "SiPons" will try to improve upon their bronze medal finish in 2019.

The other Philippine teams in Australia also experienced success in the competition.

The pair of Jovelyn Gonzaga and Floremel Rodriguez won the women's challenger Division 1, after a come-from-behind win against Australia's Anna Donlan and New Zealand's Alice Zeimann.

Gonzaga and Rodriguez battled back from a first set loss to take an 18-21, 21-19, 15-13 win in the gold medal match.

They also exacted a measure of revenge, as Zeimann and Donlan had beaten another Filipino pair, Nerissa Bautista and Genesa Eslapor, in the semis.

Bautista and Eslapor bounced back in the bronze medal match, beating Australia's Saskia de Haan and Lisa-marie Moegle, 21-13, 21-19.

The men's teams also reached the podium in the men's challenger Division 1.

The pair of Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton defeated the British tandem of Issa Batrane and Frederick Bialokoz, 22-20, 21-17, in the gold medal match.

Philip Bagalay and James Buytrago, meanwhile, grabbed the bronze after a 21-17, 21-12 win against Australia's Thomas Heptinstall and Jed Walker.

Jude Garcia and Anthony Arbasto came in fifth place in the division.