MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in over two years, Filipino volleyball fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite athletes in person.

Not since March 2020 have fans been allowed to watch volleyball games inside the venue, and both the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference and the PNVF Champions League were held inside "bubbles" due to restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will change on Monday, when the PVL returns to its traditional home of the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan which will open its doors to a live audience.

There will be no limit as to how many fans can watch, with the PVL aiming for a full capacity crowd for the quarterfinals of its Open Conference.

"100%. Kasi ganoon naman lahat na. They're allowing everybody, so kami na rin," PVL President Ricky Palou said.

Having the fans back is an exciting development for the players, as they know that a live audience will bring with them a different energy and dynamic to the games.

"Thank you, Lord," F2 Logistics skipper Aby Maraño said when told that fans will be back by Monday.

"Nakaka-boost talaga ng morale 'pag may nakikita kang mga fans na nanonood at nagchi-cheer sa'yo. May dagdag ano 'yun eh, good energy for us, 'pag naglalaro," she explained.

Maraño and the Cargo Movers won the PNVF Champions League last year, but they played behind closed doors at the Aquamarine Gym in Lipa, Batangas and it wasn't quite the same.

"Sobrang nakaka-miss," Maraño said of their fans. "Miss ko na din 'yung mga tao na nanonood sa amin at nagchi-cheer sa amin."

For Desiree Cheng, this will be the first time that she will play in front of fans as a member of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. The former De La Salle University standout moved from F2 Logistics to the Rebisco-backed franchise in the offseason.

"I'm actually very happy na magkakaroon ng fans, kasi siyempre, ang tagal din nila inantay 'to, and ang tagal din naming inantay 'to," said Cheng. "Kung andiyan sila, mas masaya ang volleyball."

"It's great, kasi iba naman talaga 'pag may fans," added Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong.

Wong, who was instrumental in the Flying Titans' run to the quarterfinals, said that it will be crucial for them to maintain the same level of focus that they had while playing without fans when the crowds return.

"Ang mindset ko, may fans man o wala, is to focus on the game," she said.

Per Palou, fans will need to bring their vaccination cards to gain entry to the venue. Tickets are priced at P500 for ringside, P300 for lower box, and P100 for general admission.

The quarter-finals start on Monday with Cignal HD taking on BaliPure at 3 p.m., and Creamline facing defending champion Chery Tiggo at 6 p.m. The HD Spikers and the Cool Smashers hold a twice-to-beat bonus.

On Tuesday, it will be Choco Mucho vs. PLDT at 3 p.m., and PetroGazz against F2 Logistics at 6 p.m. The Flying Titans and the Gazz Angels have playoff bonuses and will need to win just once to advance.