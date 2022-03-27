The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers need to beat Petro Gazz twice to advance to the PVL Open Conference semis. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA - The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers know that they are at a disadvantage when they play Petro Gazz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The Gazz Angels earned a twice-to-beat bonus after finishing second in Pool B with a 2-1 win-loss record. The Cargo Movers, for their part, fumbled their chance to earn a similar advantage when they lost to Choco Mucho in their final pool phase game last Thursday.

Despite the big challenge that they are facing, the Cargo Movers -- led by team captain Abigail Maraño -- are unfazed.

"Challenge 'yun, pero hindi namin masyadong iniisip na, 'Ah, twice-to-beat sila, nakakatakot, or nakakapanghinayang, or whatsoever'," said Maraño after their four-set defeat to the Flying Titans last week.

"As in, punta kami doon para kalabanin sila at talunin sila ng twice. Parang ganoon lang 'yung nasa isip ko," she added.

The Cargo Movers were tipped as contenders at the start of the conference, given their powerhouse lineup that featured several national team players, as well as their history of success in the defunct Philippine Superliga.

They won their first two matches -- including a sweep of defending champion Chery Tiggo -- before absorbing four-set defeats to Cignal HD and Choco Mucho.

Maraño did not seem surprised at their struggles, noting that they are not yet familiar with most of the teams that they're playing against. This is F2 Logistics' first conference in the PVL, having sat out last year's Open Conference over injury concerns.

"Nangangapa talaga kami sa mga teams. 'Di namin masyadong kilala sila, kung paano sila maglaro," she explained. "Unlike before, talagang kabisado na namin."

"That's fine, it's all right. We're just gonna keep learning from it, keep learning from the players, aral lang ng aral, basta walang titigil, at 'wag magsasawang matuto," she added.

That process only continues in the quarterfinals, where they have to beat a tough PetroGazz team twice to advance to the semis

"It's not an issue for us," Maraño said of the disadvantage. "Kasi, malinaw sa amin na talagang paghihirapan namin 'to."

"Alam niyo naman, hindi kami kumpleto, at tsaka kailangan talagang maranasan ng team namin kung paano 'yung hirap," she added. "Hindi kasi palagi na parang, lagi kaming andoon, nasa taas, 'di ba."

"Kailangan din na pagdaan namin 'to, kung paano paghihirapan, para makabalik doon sa taas. Eto 'yung mga gusto namin na pagdadaanan, para mas mag-grow pa kami at mas maging mature na players."

The Cargo Movers will play the Gazz Angels on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.