MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors are still alive in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

This, after they came away with a thrilling 86-85 triumph against the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After losing the first two games, the Road Warriors are now back in it, though they are still down 1-2 in the best-of-five series.