The Meralco Bolts are on the brink of another finals appearance in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chris Newsome hit a clutch layup, and the Meralco Bolts held on for a 101-95 victory against the Magnolia Hotshots in Game 3 of their semifinals series, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the result, the Bolts took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series, putting them within one win of advancing to the finals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.