NCAA: Mapua rallies past EAC to open Season 97

The Mapua Cardinals opened their NCAA Season 97 campaign on a winning note. NCAA/GMA Photos.

MANILA - The Mapua Cardinals overcame a fourth quarter deficit for a 73-67 victory against the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, Sunday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The come-from-behind win gave Mapua a winning start to their campaign in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

The Cardinals trailed by nine points with seven minutes left, 60-51, but got a big effort from Brian Lacap and Warren Bonifacio who fueled their rally.

Lacap and Bonifacio combined for 21 points in the fourth period, with Lacap sparking their run with consecutive triples. He also fed Bonifacio for a clutch layup with just over 30 seconds left to play in the game.

Renz Nocum led Mapua with 20 points but was held in check in the second half by the Generals.

King Gurtiza led the Generals with 21 points.

The Scores:

MAPUA 73 -- Nocum 20, Lacap 14, Gamboa 8, Bonifacio 7, Agustin 7, Pido 5, Hernandez 5, Sual 5, Asuncion 1, Garcia 1, Mercado 0, Soriano 0, Udal 0.

EAC 67 -- Gurtiza 21, Liwag 16, Taywan 13, Robin 9, Cadua 3, Fuentes 3, Umpad 2, Ad. Doria 0, Luciano 0, An. Doria 0, Cosa 0, Bunyi 0, Maguliano 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 32-32, 47-51, 73-67.