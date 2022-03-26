NCAA: Letran, San Beda score huge wins in opener

Photo from NCAA media bureau

The defending champions Letran Knights and perennial finalists San Beda Red Lions drew first blood to start their respective title bids in the NCAA Season 94 on Saturday.

The Knights held the host school College of St. Benilde Blazers to just 8 markers in the final period to pull a come-from-behind victory, 67-63, in the first game of the double-header opening.

Rhenz Abando made an impact for his new team as he tallied 19 points and 8 rebounds to lead the charge of Knights against the Blazers.

Franz Yu, on the other hand, nailed crucial free throws down the stretch and finished the match with 12 markers.

Down by eight in the early part of the payoff quarters, the Knights slowly returned to the match and eventually claimed the lead.

AJ Benson registered 16 points for the Blazers. Carlo Lim had 10 points.

Meanwhile, the powerhouse Red Lions opened their Season 94 campaign on a high note with an 84-76 win against the Lyceum Pirates.

Ralph Penuela and John Bryle Bahio combined for San Beda, scoring 12 points apiece.

Lyceum squandered the solid performance of Enoch Valdez, who scattered 23 points to go along with 8 boards.