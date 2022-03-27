The Adelaide 36ers are back in the win column in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) after holding off the South East Melbourne Phoenix, 100-92, on Sunday afternoon at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Filipino center Kai Sotto came off the bench to put up four points, five rebounds, an assist and a block in nearly 16 minutes of action.

He helped the 36ers pull away from the visiting Phoenix in the fourth quarter, after subbing in with six minutes left when starting forward Hyrum Harris was called for his fourth foul.

Sotto's dunk and rejection of a Xavier Munford layup highlighted a 16-3 scoring run that gave Adelaide a 92-74 advantage with 2:37 to play.

Munford and Mitchell Creek helped the Phoenix get within 10 points with 34 seconds to go, 97-87, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

Daniel Johnson led Adelaide with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Sunday Dech had 21 points and Dusty Hannahs scored 10 points off the bench. The 36ers shot 50% from the field and had a 48-35 rebounding advantage.

Creek finished with 27 points and Munford had 24 for South East Melbourne.

Adelaide has now won two of its last three games, improving to 7-13 in the 2021-22 season of the NBL. The Phoenix dropped to 12-10.