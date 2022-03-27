NBA: Nets hand slumping Heat fourth straight loss

Kevin Durant scored 23 points in just 31 minutes as the visiting Brooklyn Nets blasted the slumping Miami Heat 110-95 on Saturday night.
The Nets led by as many as 37 points before cruising in the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn (39-35), which has won seven of its past nine games, also got a double-double from Andre Drummond (13 points, 11 rebounds).
Seth Curry added 17 points for the Nets, and Kyrie Irving had 11 points and a team-high six assists. Curry returned after missing the previous game due to a sore left ankle.
The Heat (47-28), who have lost a season-high four straight games, have fallen percentage points behind the idle Philadelphia 76ers in the battle for first place in the Eastern Conference.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Bam Adebayo led Miami with 14 points, and Tyler Herro returned from a two-game knee-injury absence and had 13 points. Max Strus also had 13 points, and Kyle Lowry added 12.
However, Herro made just 5 of 14 shots, and Miami's leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, was held to seven points on 2-for-9 shooting. Herro and Butler entered the game averaging a combined 42.3 points.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra missed the game to be with one of his two sons who was undergoing a medical procedure. Assistant Chris Quinn stepped in as Miami's coach
In the first quarter, Irving went scoreless -- missing both his shots -- but the Nets still led 27-25 after closing the quarter on a 12-4 run.
Brooklyn shot 66.7 percent in the second quarter, taking a 67-46 halftime lead. Durant and Irving each had 10 points in the period. Miami shot just 37.5 percent in the quarter.
In the third quarter, Curry scored 14 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting as Brooklyn stretched its lead to 96-68 and the Nets cruised from there.
Four players were issued technical fouls in the game: Durant and Adebayo -- both arguing with officials -- and Brooklyn's James Johnson and Miami's Dewayne Dedmon for getting into a altercation with one another.