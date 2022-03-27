B.LEAGUE: Nagoya's rally falls short against Kawasaki

Ray Parks (1) had 13 points in a loss to Kawasaki. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins could not complete a comeback against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, falling 103-95 on Sunday evening at the Kawasaki Todoroki Arena.

Parks, who hit a clutch triple against the Brave Thunders on Saturday, finished with 13 points, two rebounds, and two assists off the bench but his team couldn't complete a weekend sweep.

Nagoya trailed by just three points, 96-93, after Parks had a three-point play and Takumi Sato netted a jumper with 1:57 to go.

But Kawasaki responded with five unanswered points, while on the other end they shut down three-point attempts from Nagoya's Tenketsu Harimoto.

Scott Eatherton led the Diamond Dolphins with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Coty Clarke had 14 points.

Yuma Fujii had 22 points and six assists, and Nick Fazekas contributed an all-around line of 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Brave Thunders.

Nagoya has lost two of its last three games in the 2021-22 B.League season.