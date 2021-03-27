NBA: Hawks hammer Warriors behind John Collins' 38 points

John Collins poured in a career-best 38 points and the Atlanta Hawks made nine consecutive shots in a second-quarter flurry Friday night that propelled them to a 124-108 victory over the reeling Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Collins, Trae Young and Clint Capela all recorded double-doubles as the Hawks evened their record four games into their eight-game trip at 2-2.

Andrew Wiggins had a team-high 29 points for the Warriors, who lost their fourth straight and ninth in their past 12.

Facing a team that played the night before, the Hawks wasted no time turning their firepower on the Warriors, scoring 33 first-quarter points.

Their lead was 44-35 just before the midpoint of the second quarter before they went on a 20-10 burst, getting 10 points from Collins, to blow the game open at 64-45.

Collins hit all four of his shots in the run. Capela added two baskets while Tony Snell, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Young added single hoops in a stretch of over five minutes of perfect shooting.

Atlanta led 70-52 at the half and coasted home.

Collins' 38 points were three more than he recorded in any previous game. He also collected 12 rebounds to notch his 14th double-double of the season.

Young amassed 21 points and a game-high 15 assists while Capela registered 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who had lost two straight after a trip-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Danilo Gallinari added 12 points and Bogdanovic 11 for Atlanta, which became the 29th and final visiting team to play at San Francisco's 2-year-old Chase Center.

Wiggins' 29 points came on 10-for-19 shooting for the Warriors, who get a rematch April 4 in Atlanta. Golden State hopes to have star point guard Stephen Curry, currently out with a bruised tailbone, back by then.

James Wiseman had 18 points, Jordan Poole 15, Kelly Oubre Jr. 14 and Nico Mannion 10 for Golden State, which completes a two-game homestand Monday against the Chicago Bulls.

While scoreless, Draymond Green was the Warriors' top ball distributor with nine assists. He was back after missing one game due to an illness.

--Field Level Media

FROM THE ARCHIVES