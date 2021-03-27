FIBA 3X3 World Tour: Lanete tops 2-pt prelims, enters shoot-out finals

MANILA -- Chico Lanete topped the competition to enter the final round of the 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters Two-point Shoot-out at Al Gharafa Sports Complex Saturday.

The 41-year-old Lanete, who led Manila Chooks TM's gallant stand in the Qualifying Draw of the 3X3 tournament, turned back the clock by knocking down 8 of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc in the shoot-out competition.

Thus the former PBA pro moved to the final round which takes place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Manila time.

Others who qualified for the final round include Darius Tarvydas of Lithuania's Saklai, Edmonton's Steve Sir, and Austrian Filip Kramer of Graz.

Lanete previously spearheaded Manila Chooks TM's debut 2021 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters competition by drilling the game winner against host team Doha.

Manila Chooks TM beat Doha, 21-20, but Austria's Graz went on to qualify for the main draw by topping the group with 2 wins.

The Filipinos lost to Graz in the opener, 22-17.

FROM THE ARCHIVES