Scottie Thompson finished with a triple-double in Ginebra's win over San Miguel in Game 2. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Barangay Ginebra caught San Miguel Beer on a bad night, crushing the Beermen with a lopsided 121-103 win in Game 2 of their PBA Governors' Cup best-of-five semifinal series on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Kings, led by the trio of Justin Brownlee, Christian Standhardinger and Scottie Thompson, rode on a strong first half and led by as much as 24 points to extend their series lead to 2-0 against the Beermen.

With the win, Ginebra stepped closer to another finals appearance in the Governors' Cup.

Brownlee scored 32 points on top of his 10 rebounds and seven assists. Standhardinger added 32 markers of his own with eight boards and seven dimes.

Thompson finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings.

The Kings immediately went down to business with Brownlee and Standhardinger orchestrating a scorching 18-1 run against a shocked San Miguel.

There was no let up for Ginebra despite carrying a 22-point advantage going to the fourth period and the Beermen could only do so much to cut the lead.

“I don't remember winning especially against San Miguel, a Game 2,” said coach Tim Cone following their win.

“I'm shocked by this game in terms of how well our guys played. Really shocked and obviously pleased.”

Cameron Clark had 23 points while CJ Perez added 20 for San Miguel.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 121 – Standhardinger 32, Brownlee 32, Thompson 21, Malonzo 11, Gray 9, Pringle 7, Pinto 5, Mariano 4, Pessumal 0, Onwubere 0

SAN MIGUEL 103 – Clark 23, Perez 20, Ross 19, Tautuaa 12, Lassiter 8, Bulanadi 5, Herndon 5, Cruz 5, Enciso 3, Brondial 2, Faundo 1, Manuel 0

QUARTERS: 31-24, 63-45, 94-72, 121-103

