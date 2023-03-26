Adamson keeper Zaccheus Suarez. UAAP Media Bureau

Zaccheus Suarez made key saves to help Adamson University secure a 0-0 draw against Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Football Tournament on Sunday at the UP Diliman Football Field.

The Cavite native made important stops against FEU's Stephen Soria and Gio Pabualan deep in the second half to preserve his team's share of the points.

The Soaring Falcons had a chance to score a winning goal with 20 minutes left in the match when Carl Franz Mahinay unleashed a powerful shot that hit the crossbar.

"Trust in the players, trust in the coaches," said Jeffrey Orada, who took over as head coach after Joplong Brillantes. "I can see their desire to win. If not for that, we would have been buried."

Adamson worked hard throughout the match for this result, and luck was on its side in the first half as Geri Martini Rey's free kick would have given FEU the lead if not for the right post.

With the draw, the Soaring Falcons earned their first point of the season after losing six games in the first round. Meanwhile, the Tamaraws now have 12 points after three wins, three draws, and one loss.

"Thank you, even though we didn't get the win, we're still grateful to the Lord for giving us one point," Orada added. "Maybe this will be the basis for the team to improve."

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.