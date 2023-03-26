The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers celebrate a point against PLDT. PVL Media.

MANILA -- F2 Logistics is on the brink of securing a third place finish in the PVL All-Filipino Conference after taking a four-set victory over PLDT on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cargo Movers bucked a slow start and leaned on a superb performance from skipper Aby Maraño to take a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 win over the High Speed Hitters.

After splitting the first two sets, the Cargo Movers took control of the match in Set 3 thanks to their net defense. With Maraño setting the tone, F2 Logistics scored six points off their blocks in the frame and limited the High Speed Hitters to just nine kills.

They went on to pull away in Set 4 thanks to PLDT's errors, with an attack fault by Jules Samonte giving the Cargo Movers a five-point spread, 20-15. Hits by Maraño and Majoy Baron put F2 Logistics on the hill, 24-17, before another unforced error by PLDT -- a foot fault by Mean Mendrez -- sealed the deal.

Maraño finished with 19 points on 14 kills and five blocks.