The PetroGazz Angels celebrate a point against the Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- The PetroGazz Angels outlasted the Creamline Cool Smashers in four tight sets to draw first blood in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals, Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gazz Angels displayed their grittiness on defense and pounced on Creamline's untimely errors en route to a hard-earned 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 triumph in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series.

It was a lengthy affair that featured several long rallies between the two finalists, but PetroGazz came up with the bigger plays down the stretch to pull off the shocker. The Gazz Angels were considered underdogs against the top-seeded Cool Smashers, who won their elimination round encounter in straight sets.

Jonah Sabete turned in a heroic effort for PetroGazz, battling cramps to deliver 18 points on 16 attacks and two blocks on top of 15 receptions.