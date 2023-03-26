Participant dies after Ironman 70.3 in Davao

MANILA -- An athlete has died after competing in the Ironman 70.3 held at the Azuela Cove in Davao on Sunday, organizers confirmed.

In a statement, organizers said the participant "required medical attention during the swim portion of the race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated."

"Our condolences go out to the athlete's family and friends, whom we will continue to support."

Nearly 1,700 athletes from 46 different countries competed in Sunday's 1.9km-swim, 90km-bike, and 21km-run.

Emerging as champions were Portugal's Felipe Azevedo and Australia's Sarah Crowley.