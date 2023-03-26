MANILA - TNC Pro Team on Sunday eked out a much-needed win against top-seeded Bren Esports, earning a 2-1 win in their MPL Season 11 series, Friday.

TNC, the last-seeded team this season, cut Bren's nine-game winning streak as a result.

TNC banked on a lopsided Game 1 to draw first blood.

Bren retaliated with a blowout, mounting up a 10,000 gold lead to reach match point.

Far behind in gold in Game 3, TNC clawed their way back into the match, as King "K1ngKong" Perez secured crucial objectives to give them crucial turret advantages.

Ben "Benthings" Maglaque also set up crucial plays, having 12 assists in the tight conquest, en route to the rubber match win.

TNC sit last in the standings anew, with a 2-9 record, with 7 points.

They can still make the playoffs if they can win their remaining matches against world champions ECHO and Onic Philippines.