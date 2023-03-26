DAVAO CITY — The Alveo Ironman 70.3 triathlon kicked off on Sunday morning at the Azuela Cove in Davao City with nearly 1,700 athletes from 46 countries participated in the prestigious sports event.

Felipe Azevedo from Portugal is the first finisher in the Ironman 70.3 Male Pro with a time of 03:51:10. The second finisher is Ognen Stojanovic from Serbia with a time of 03:52:29. The third finisher is Tuan Chun Chang from Taiwan with 03:57:13.



📸Alveo Ironman 70.3@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/B4eICsdbLf — Hernel Tocmo (@HernelTocmo) March 26, 2023

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte sounded the gong as the start of the race in the Pro, Individual, and Relay categories.

The race included 1.9 kilometer swim in the Davao gulf, 90 kilometer bike course from Davao to Tagum City, and a 21 kilometer run in downtown Davao.

Felipe Azevedo from Portugal became the first finisher in the Ironman 70.3 Male Pro with a time of 03:51:10. The second finisher was Ognen Stojanovic from Serbia with 03:52:29, trailed by Tuan Chun Chang from Taiwan with 03:57:13.

In the Female Professional division, Sarah Crowley from Australia was the first finisher with a time of 04:20:15, followed by Lauren Brandon from USA with 04:22:50, and Lottie Lucas from the UAE with 04:25:10.

Aside from the individual, relay all-male, relay all-female and relay mixed events, it also features a 12-man team competition (Tribu Maisugon) held in honor of the 11 tribes of the Davao City with the winning squad pocketing P550,000.