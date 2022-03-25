After a couple of years missing the cut, coach Derrick Pumaren wants to take the De La Salle Green Archers to the next level this UAAP Season 84.

Pumaren's main target for this season is to steer the Green Archers back to the Final 4.

"We've fallen short. So far La Salle is back to back in 5th place. So we try to erase that and move to the next level," he said in a interview on "Off The Record" with Migs Bustos and Cesca Litton.

Present together in the interview with Pumaren was Green Archer Evan Nelle.

But aside from facing tough competitors, La Salle will also have to cope with the league's compressed schedule to be enforced under the pandemic era.

The UAAP men's basketball tournament for this season will hold 3 playdates per week, with all teams playing every other day.

"We're playing our tune-up basing on that kind of schedule. Sinasanay ko na 'yung team na ma-acclimatize for that scenario," said Pumaren. "We play tune-up games 4 times a week. 'Yun ang ginagawa namin para masanay ang mga bata."

Nelle, for his part, believes going through that tough schedule is doable, as long as they are well conditioned.

"You have to be in top shape talaga para manalo. Kayang kaya naman 'yun. Sabi nga ni coach, the team most conditioned will win," he said.