UAAP: De La Salle thwarts UE to pick up first win

Deschon Winston shines in his debut for DLSU with 22 points. From the UAAP Facebook page

(UPDATED) De La Salle University survived a fourth quarter fightback by University of the East and hammered out a 71-66 win on Saturday in Season 84 UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fil-Am Deschon Winston led the way for the Green Archers, scoring 22 points to go with his 6 rebounds, and 3 steals to help avert a fourth quarter collapse for DLSU.

The Green Archers zoomed to a 22-15 lead against the Red Warriors, thanks to Winston's efforts.

The boys from Taft later widened the gap to 47-31 by the end of the first half.

The Red Warriors mounted a huge rally that saw UE pulling to within 61-65 in the payoff period.

The Green Archers recovered after Evan Nelle's shot and Winston's triple.

Justine Baltazar had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for De La Salle.

Paranada and Harvey Pagsanjan each had 13 points for UE.

Box Scores:

LA SALLE 71 -- Winston 22, Baltazar 12, Nelle 11, Nwankwo 10, Lojera 6, B. Phillips 4, Austria 4, M. Phillips 2, Manuel 0, Lim 0.

UE 66 -- N. Paranada 13, Pagsanjan 13, Lorenzana 11, Antiporda 6, Sawat 5, Escamis 4, Villanueva 4, Tulabut 3, K. Paranada 2, Catacutan 2, Je. Cruz 2, Ja. Cruz 1, Abatayo 0, Beltran 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 47-31, 60-49, 71-66.