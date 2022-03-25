Incoming Adamson University coach Nash Racela acknowledged it will be a challenge for his team to cope with the UAAP 84 schedule.

The men's basketball tournament this season will hold 3 playdates a week, with all teams playing every other day.

"Hindi magiging madali for every one, mabigat ang game preparation," said Racela in an interview on "Off The Record" with Migs Bustos and Cesca Litton.

"Kakatapos mo lang ng isang laro, right away you have to prepare for the next opponent. For the players, physically it's going to be tough for them kasi bakbakan, for sure middle of the week, ramdam na ramdam nila ang pagod."

Also present during the interview was Soaring Falcons three-year vet Vince Magbuhos, who is just happy that the games will finally resume after being held up by the pandemic.

"Excited po, kasi matagal kaming 'di naglaro so eager po kami ... nakafocus kami sa laro namin ngayon at nagkakaroon kami ng bonding with coaches," he said.

Racela will be fielding a mix of veterans, sophomores and rookies in his initial season with the Falcons.

The veterans include guard Jerome Lastimosa, playmakers Joem Sabandal and Jed Colonia, Vince Magbuhos, center Lenda Dounga, shooting guard Joshua Yerro, frontcourt player Keith Zaldivar and forward Adrian Manlapaz.

The young ones include guard Matt Erolon, Didat Hanapi and Joshua Barcelon and former Ateneo Blue Eaglets sniper Joaquin Jaymalin.

Racela said he looks forward to be mentoring his team against veteran coaches such as Tab Baldwin of the Ateneo De Manila University, Derrick Pumaren of De La Salle and even his brother Olsen Racela of the Far Eastern University.

"That alone excites me, that we have to make a lot of adjustment when we face them," he said.