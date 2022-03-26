NU survives Adamson’s second half rally in UAAP opener

Photo from UAAP media bureau

The National University (NU) Bulldogs escaped the second half surge of Adamson University Falcons, 71-69, to open their UAAP Season 84 campaign on a winning note.

The Bulldogs got tested early in the season as they saw their 14-point lead erased by the Falcons in the last two quarters.

Down by four midway of the final period, John Galinato knocked down a three-pointer before another trey from Ernest Felicilda to regain the lead, 63-62, with 5:05 left to play.

Adamson quickly stole the advantage anew after a crafty play from Joem Sabandal which resulted in a completed and-one play for a 65-63 separation.

Felicilda would score again off a coast-to-coast drive to equalize the game. Shaun Ildefonso shifted the lead back to NU at the 2:09 mark.

Blue chip recruit Jake Figueroa drained a crucial midrange jumper for the Bulldogs then Issa Gaye scored from a putback shot for 71-67 lead, less than a minute left in the game.

Adamson had the chance to force an extension as Ricky Peromingan drew a foul at 0:09 second left in the clock. Unfortunately, he missed both of his free throws to give the Bulldogs the victory on the opening day.

Felicilda top scored for NU with 14 points while Adamson wasted the 20-point production from Didat Hanapi and Lastimosa’s 18 markers.

According to Felicilda, he did not expect to play solidly in his first game of the season but stressed that he just followed what his coaches told him to do.

“Hindi po, kasi parang nag-focus lang ako sa pinapagawa ng coach namin, sa proseso ng mga game plan na pinag-usapan namin. Di ko in-expect. Kung anong depensa lang na binigay, dun lang kami nag-focus,” he said during the post-game interview.

NU head coach Jeff Napa is yet to be satisfied with how his team played, especially in the crucial fourth quarter where Adamson almost snatched the win from them.

“Although we we won the game, pero nung 4th quarter nagkaroon kami ng struggling. Nagkaroon kami ng poor execution. This is a young team kaya kailangan pa namin i-address. Maraming bago, we need to catch up. Kaialangan pang turuan nang turuan ang mga batang ito,” Napa said.

