Screenshot from NCAA Facebook page

The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) finally opened its 97th season on Saturday, marking the resumption of the collegiate games after a two-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pre-recorded opening ceremony, the new season of NCAA brings back the men’s basketball and women’s volleyball tournaments which were both affected when the health crisis began.

Host De La Salle-College of St. Benilde President Bro. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC, recalled the last time the school took the helm for the 2014 edition of NCAA.

Fernandez acknowledged the huge difference of the situation before and now amid the health crisis, but is staying positive of good days to come in the league.

“This season's theme, stronger together: buo ang puso, is very apt as we transition to the possibilities post pandemic. Whatever our minds can conceive, we can truly achieve when we do it together,” the school official said in his remarks.

During the event, the league also recognized several sports personalities produced by the member schools through the years.

Some of the honorees are Freddie Webb (Letran), CJ Perez (Lyceum), Jiovani Jalalon (Arellano), Chito Victolero (Mapua), Roger Gorayeb (San Sebastian), and Caloy Loyzaga (San Beda).

NCAA Season 97 Management Committee Chairman Manuel Raymund Castellano, Jr. also previously said that they looks forward to hosting this season’s collegiate sports event.

“For two years, we’ve been waiting for contact sports to return, and we’re excited to have basketball and volleyball games back. And for this year, we continue to hold online chess and online taekwondo tournaments,” Castellano said.