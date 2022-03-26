Bren Esports during their win against Onic PH in Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports kept their playoff hopes alive after sweeping Season 8 finalists Onic PH, 2-0, in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League matchup on Saturday.

Game 1 went back and forth between both squads, and Onic PH was just seconds away from securing the set as droves of minions marched down Bren's base, bringing it a hit away from getting destroyed.

But Marco "Super Marco" Stephen's Claude eked out a "Blazing Duet" in just the nick of time to salvage the game for Bren.

Bren then shut down Onic's players, including Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio's Faramis, who tried to deal the final blow to Bren's base but succumbed in the team fight.

With Onic wiped off the map, Bren then charged towards the opposite side to secure the victory in the 29 minute matchup.

Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin's Karina secured the MVP honors in Game 1 behind a 10/2/10 kill-death-assist record.

Game 2 meanwhile was one-sided in favor of Bren, which dismantling Onic PH in a 13-minute matchup to salvage their playoff chances.

Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman's Grock, whose "Guardian's Barrier" created problems for Onic in the payoff period, emerged the MVP in Game 2 with a 1/0/5 KDA record.

Bren Esports are currently tied with Omega Esports in points. A loss for Omega in the next match, ongoing as of writing, will mean three MPL teams (Echo, RSG, TNC Pro Team) securing playoff spots.