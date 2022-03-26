Eduard Folayang put on a dominant display of striking prowess, engaging Australian legend John Wayne Parr in a thrilling muay thai action during the main card of ONE X in Singapore on Saturday.

It was an action-packed send-off for the retiring Australian, and Parr put in every drop of effort to trade with the physically stronger Folayang before losing via a unanimous decision.

Folayang enjoyed the upper hand for most part of the fight, using his sidekick to remain on safe striking distance each time Parr pressed the action.

The Team Lakay star landed a big right hand behind the ear, dropping Parr in the second round. But the Australian, who has seen action for most than 130 professional fights, stood up and continued to fight on.

In the third round, Parr connected with a huge flying knee that forced Folayang to his backfoot.

Fortunately, the Filipino came in well-conditioned and was able to weather the storm.

"It's a privilege of mine fighting him," said Folayang, a 3-tme Southeast Asian games gold medalist in wushu. "He may be retiring but I'm sure martial arts is his life."

Parr, for his part, could not fight his emotions while expressing his heartfelt thanks to fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"This is my last one. It's been an absolute joy to be a martial artist in 35 years. Just thanking all the fans," said the 45-year-old muay thai veteran.

"It's been an absolute honor. If ever you visit Australia, come to my gym and enjoy a session."

Parr then left his gloves at the center of the circle and exchanged bows with Folayang.

Parr finished his career with a record of 99-35-1. Folayang, meanwhile improved to 23-12.