South Korea's Ham Seo Hee repeated her win over Denice Zamboanga in their rematch at ONE X: Part II on Saturday in Singapore.

Ham walked away with a unanimous decision over Zamboanga, whom she also beat via a controversial verdict during the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix months ago.

Zamboanga had successes early in the fight, connecting big shots in the first round.

But the Filipina could not dominate the Korean on the ground. Ham shut down Zamboanga's offense by keeping the Filipina on her back.

"After our first bout I didn't felt good also. My heart was hurt," admitted Ham, referring to their first match.

"People thought I couldn't grapple. for this bout it was not my game plan, but I don't like to lose anywhere."