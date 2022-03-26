Photo from UAAP media bureau

As UAAP officially resumed, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws overwhelmed the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, 76-51 to start the Season 84 men’s basketball Saturday.

Gilas Pilipinas member RJ Abarrientos immediately made an impact for the Tamaraws, leading FEU’s offensive onslaught especially in the first half, dropping 14 of his 18 markers in the first two quarters.

John Bryan Sajonia and Emman Ojuola contributed 20 combined points to help the Tamaraws capture the first win of the season.

Abarrientos expressed his excitement to finally suit up for FEU in the UAAP after two years of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sobrang excited dahil nakabalik na ulit after 2 years. Yung mga preparations, yung mga ginawa namin nung ilang months kasama yung coaches namin and yung teammates, sobrang naging maganda yung bonding namin as a team. Ito rin yung result ng mga pinaghirapan namin,” Abarrientos said.

After the impressive debut, he hopes to see his team doing exactly what their game plan is in the next matches.

“Magtuloy-tuloy lang yung ginagawa namin both offense and defense at mag-stick lang kami sa game plan. Lahat ng yun mangyayari kung susundin namin yung mga coaches, game plan, system at kung magiging disciplined kami sa susunod pang game,” he added.



FEU had a comfortable lead at the get-go of the match, establishing a 28-9 separation midway of the opening period, capped by two charities of Brandrey Bienes.

Nicael Cabanero of Growling Tigers ended their scoring drought that spanned from the latter part of the first quarter at the 5:52 mark with a layup but still down, 11-28.

Just when the Tigers appeared to have gotten their rhythm in the second quarter, Abarrientos caught fire and unleashed a series of three-pointers to stretch the lead, 41-15, with less than four minutes left in the first half.

Entering the second half, FEU continued their offensive attack, tallying their biggest lead of the game at 30 points after an undergoal stab from Ojoula, 56-26.

The Tamaraws never looked back despite a personal mini-run from Joshua Fontanilla of UST in the waning minutes of the payoff period.

Fontanilla dropped 11 consecutive points but not enough to pull off a comeback nor threaten the Tamaraws.



The Scores:

FEU 76 -- Abarrientos 18, Sajonia 12, Ojuola 8, Gravera 6, Coquia 6, Li 5, Bienes 4, Anonuevo 4, Sleat 3, Alforque 2, Dulatre 2, Sandagon 2, Celzo 2, Torres 2, Tempra 0.

UST 51 -- Fontanilla 19, Cabanero 12, Concepcion 7, Gomez de Liano 3, Santos 3, Manalang 3, Ando 2, Manaytay 2, Garing 0, Pangilinan 0, Herrera 0, Canoy 0, Samudio 0.

Quarters: 22-9, 47-18, 60-35, 76-51.

