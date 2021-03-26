Sportswriters to honor top and inspiring athletes, sports personalities during pandemic

Yuka Saso of the Philippines plays her shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 75th US Women's Open Championship at Champions Golf Club Cypress Creek Course on December 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Jamie Squire, Getty Images/AFP/file

Filipino athletes and sports personalities who inspired and gave pride to the Philippines despite the coronavirus pandemic will be recognized in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on Saturday.

A total of 32 awardees made up the short honor roll for 2020, comprising of sportsmen, officials, and personalities who rose to the challenge in facing the pandemic that disrupted both local and international sports.

Golfer Yuka Saso is taking home the highly-coveted Athlete of the Year Award traditionally handed out by the country’s oldest media organization, headed by its president and Manila Bulletin sports editor Tito S. Talao.

It will be the second time in three years that the Pinay golfer will be carting away the top award after receiving it in 2018 with fellow golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go, and Olympic silver medal winner Hidilyn Diaz.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez will lead the ceremony, standing as the guest speaker for the event.

Other notable awardees for the year includes Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino (President’s Award), PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial (Executive of the Year), Alliances of Boxing Association in the Philippines (National Sports Association of the Year), and the trio of esteemed sports leaders Jose A. Romasanta, Renauld "Sonny" Barrios, and the late Ambassador and basketball godfather Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr. (Lifetime Achievement Award).

Also receiving major awards are netter Alex Eala, and boxers Johnriel Casimero and Pedro Taduran, while boxing legend and Senator Manny Pacquiao will be the recipient of the Chooks-to-Go Fan Favorite "Manok ng Bayan."

Meanwhile, 20 personalities will also be honored with citation awards, such as athletes who turned frontliners amid the pandemic.

The Awards Night will be held virtually, a first ever in the history of the PSA in the face of strict health restrictions.