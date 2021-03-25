PBA: Mikey Williams eager to show his wares for TNT

Number 4 pick Mikey Williams is already eager to set foot in the Philippines to prove his worth in the PBA court.

The 6-foot-2 playmaker is fully aware of the lofty expectations especially as TNT Tropang GIGA made sure to secure him from the recent PBA draft.

"Definitely expect an electrifying player who'll definitely do what he does. I love to put on a show," said Williams in the PBA website.

Williams is now busy preparing his travel papers to he can join the TNT team practices.

The 28-year-old Fil-Am has played in the NBA G League, suiting up for Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2014-15 and the Canton Charge from 2016-2018.

"Evey level I've been on I've been able to experience and do the things I love to do and that's to play the game. I can't wait to show the fans of TNT and definitely show everybody in the Philippines what I need to do and prove to everybody what I can do," he said.

Williams said his main goal when he arrives in Manila is to help TNT win a championship.

And it starts with chemistry.

"I'm looking forward to just being around everybody and seeing how well we can jell on the court because chemistry is the biggest part of anything in basketball," he said.

"That's the team orientation that you need to get far."

