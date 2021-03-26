PBA: Ganuelas-Rosser throws hat in PBA 3x3 tourney

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser took the same route as Alab Pilipinas teammates Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray, by signing up for the inaugural PBA 3x3 tourney.

According to the PBA website, Ganuelas-Rosser is joining Phoenix Super LPG, while Brickman and Gray are joining Meralco and TNT Tropang Giga, respectively. (LINK ON PBA.PH https://pba.ph/news/ganuelas-rosser-plays-for-phoenix-in-pba-3x3)

Like Brickman and Gray, Ganuelas-Rosser was supposed to join the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft. But he unable to complete their required documents from the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Justice, and hence missed the cut.

Ganuelas-Rosser wanted to join his brother Matt Ganuelas-Rosser in the PBA.

Matt joined the draft in 2014 and was selected fourth overall by NLEX before being shipped to Talk N Text.

