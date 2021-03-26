PBA: Fil-Am Brickman wants to make an impression in 3X3 tourney

Jason Brickman (5) during the 2018 ABL Finals. File photo. Onvisa Thewphaingarm, ASEAN Basketball League



Filipino-American Jason Brickman may have failed to join the 2021 PBA Draft, but this won't stop him from suiting up for the PBA 3X3 tournament.

"It's awesome to be a part of the PBA organization," Brickman said in PBA.ph.

"I'm hoping that it could lead me into playing in the 5-on-5. But I'm just grateful to be a part of this first year of the PBA's 3x3 league and try to win a championship for the Meralco Bolts."

Brickman was not able to join the PBA Rookie Draft after he couldn't complete the requirements on time.

But the 29-year-old guard, who has seen stints with the ASEAN Basketball League, believes it's never too late to chase his PBA dream. This is why he accepted the offer to play in the 3X3 competition in order to make an impression.

"Hopefully, next year, I can get into the draft whenever I can. But right now, I'm focused on the 3X3 and hopefully it could lead me to better places," said Brickman.

If he gets to officially join the league next season, Brickman said he plans to spend the rest of his basketball career in the Philippines.

"Hopefully, I can finish my career in the Philippines. I would love to finish my career here and make this my home," he said.

